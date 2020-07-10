Tokyoites Surprised, Concerned over Record Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Some people were surprised and others expressed concern in nightlife districts and elsewhere in Tokyo as the Japanese capital marked a record high of 224 in the daily number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

"I don't want to stay here long," a 25-year-old company employee said in Shinjuku Ward's Kabukicho nightlife district, where a growing number of cases were confirmed especially among people involved in nightlife business.

He was visiting Kabukicho for his job of delivering alcoholic beverages to eateries in the district. "I will leave as soon as I get my work done," he said.

He said sales fell to almost zero when a state of emergency over the coronavirus was in place from April to May. "If another state of emergency is issued, we are likely to be affected as much as we were," he said.

"That's a crazy number. It has grown that much," Kohei Inamoto, a 38-year-old self-employed worker, said of the record infection cases in Tokyo at Shinbashi Station's west exit in Minato Ward.

