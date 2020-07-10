Japan, U.S. Confirm Cooperation over N. Korea, China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun confirmed on Friday that the two nations will cooperate closely on dealing with increasingly strained situations in East Asia.

Among topics discussed at their meeting in Tokyo were North Korea and China at a time when Pyongyang has repeated provocative actions and Beijing is strengthening control over Hong Kong, informed sources said.

Motegi said it is important for Japan and the United States to cooperate to maintain and strengthen "a free and open Indo-Pacific" even at a time when the world is facing the new coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to work together in handling North Korean situations and issues common to the international community under the strong Japan-U.S. alliance," Motegi said.

Biegun, who is also the U.S. special representative for North Korea, pointed to the importance of closer cooperation as the two countries face new challenges.

