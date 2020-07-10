Japan Eyes Simpler Disclosure Steps to Fight Cyberbullying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese internal affairs ministry made a proposal Friday to simplify the procedures for asking social media operators to disclose information on the posters of abusive or defamatory messages, in an effort to tackle cyberbullying.

The idea was included in an interim plan for systemic revisions aimed at supporting online abuse victims that was submitted to a meeting of experts the same day.

The ministry hopes to draw up the final version of the plan in November.

In the interim plan, the ministry called for introducing a new system that would allow victims to ask courts to decide whether or not social media operators should disclose the requested information. Once such a system is in place, victims would no longer have to file lawsuits against social media firms to get them to make disclosures.

The ministry will consider details of the measure, with a view to revising the law on the limitation of liability for internet providers.

