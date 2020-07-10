Japan, NASA Sign Declaration on Lunar Probe Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology signed a joint declaration with NASA on Friday to cooperate in the U.S.-led Artemis manned lunar probe project.

In the statement, the two sides confirmed their intention to "develop arrangements" to give Japan opportunities to put its crew on the moon under the project, in which Tokyo declared its participation last year.

"We've taken a big step toward the first-ever landing of Japanese on the moon," minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Prior to that, a signing ceremony was held over a videoconferencing system at the ministry.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine expressed excitement at Japan's participation in the multinational project, noting the country's technological competence.

