Japan White Paper Urges Digitization of School Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry released the fiscal 2019 version of its white paper on Friday, highlighting the need to proceed promptly with the digitization of school education.

In the white paper, the ministry referred to an OECD survey of 48 countries and regions, in which Japan has ranked second lowest in the rate of children using information and communication technologies at school.

Japan is “left in the dust,” the ministry said, expressing a sense of crisis over the situation. The use of information and communication technologies in daily life is “a new-age standard,” it also said.

The ministry indicated its intention to facilitate the digitization of school education through the distribution of personal computers, the development of related digital content, and training of teachers.

Meanwhile, the white paper features the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, in which the host country reached the final eight. The Japanese team’s performance “impressed many people and had great impact on society,” it said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]