Japan's "Go To Travel" Promotion to Begin July 22

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday that the “Go To Travel” tourism promotion program will begin on July 22, earlier than the first half of August as previously expected.

The program is designed to cover 50 pct of the travel costs through discounts and coupons for use at stores and restaurants at travel destinations.

The discounts will begin on July 22, while the coupon scheme will not be rolled out until September or later because it takes time to develop measures to prevent fraudulent use.

The program is part of the government’s Go To Campaign project to support travel, restaurant and some other industries hit hard by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trips whose reservations have already been made will also be subject to Go To Travel, without the need to cancel and rebook the trips.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]