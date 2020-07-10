93 Nations to Attend Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Representatives of 93 countries and the European Union were slated to attend the Aug. 6 peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima as of Wednesday, the western Japan city said Friday.

This year’s ceremony, which marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city, is expected have the second-most foreign countries represented following the event in 2015.

The city government sent an invitation to foreign ambassadors in Japan, where entry restrictions remain in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Of the nuclear powers, including those believed to possess nuclear weapons, the United States, Israel, India, Britain and France will attend the ceremony, while China and Pakistan will skip the event. Russia has yet to respond to the invitation.

North Korea was not invited, as it does not have a permanent mission in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]