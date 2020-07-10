Japan's New Coronavirus Cases Top 400

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 430 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest since the government fully lifted a state of emergency over the pandemic in late May.

New cases in Tokyo hit a fresh record high of 243.

"We're at a stage where further vigilance is needed," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference, calling on residents to take prevention steps, such as washing hands and staying away from crowded places.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for some 80 pct of Friday's daily total in the capital, according to the metropolitan government.

Of Tokyo's total, 110 people are believed to have caught the virus in nightlife districts. Infection routes are unknown for 101 cases. There were no patients with severe symptoms.

