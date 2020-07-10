Tokyo's COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record of 243

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo hit another record high of 243 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The previous record of 224 new cases was set on Thursday.

It was the first time for the daily total for the Japanese capital to top 200 for two days in a row.

"We're at a stage where further vigilance is needed," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference, calling on residents to take prevention steps, such as washing hands and staying away from crowded places.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for some 80 pct of Friday's total.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]