Japan Used Vehicle Sales Rebound in June

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Used vehicle sales in Japan in June rose 6.1 pct from a year before to 327,368 units, their first increase in nine months, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said Friday.

Consumer preference shifted to used vehicles from new ones after last October's consumption tax increase and amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

The data did not cover minivehicles, which have engine displacements of up to 660 cc.

Passenger car sales grew 5.8 pct.

Truck sales rose 9.1 pct, after a 1.1 pct drop in May, reflecting brisk demand for delivery services from consumers staying at home amid the pandemic.

