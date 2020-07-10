ANA Calls Off Recruiting for FY 2021 amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Friday the still unfolding coronavirus crisis has made it call off its recruiting activities for fiscal 2021 mainly targeting university students.

Since May, the parent of All Nippon Airways had kept on hold the recruiting activities as its business environment deteriorated.

“There are concerns about prolonged effects” of the COVID-19 crisis, ANA Holdings said, explaining the reason for the cancellation.

But it will not cancel the informal job offers already given to some 600 applicants.

In the year starting in April 2021, ANA Holdings had planned to employ some 3,200 people at its 37 group companies. The cancellation reduces the number by about 2,500.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]