Japan, Tokyo Govts Agree to Expand PCR Testing

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments agreed Friday to expand strategically the scope of polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing for the novel coronavirus.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and others as new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital hit a record high for the second consecutive day.

The expansion of PCR testing was part of measures adopted at the meeting to prevent the spread of the virus at bars, clubs and other nightlife establishments with hospitality services.

The measures also included bolstering the function of public health centers by increasing the number of nurses and other staff and setting up supplementary facilities.

The meeting was also joined by the mayors of Tokyo's Shinjuku and Toshima wards, which host nightlife districts where new infection cases have been increasing.

