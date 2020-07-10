Japan to Designate Recent Downpours as Severe Disaster: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to designate recent downpours in Kyushu and other regions as an extremely severe disaster, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

The designation will enable greater state aid to reconstruction projects in disaster-hit areas. In addition, small businesses in some areas are expected to be entitled to relief.

The amount of damage needs to reach a certain level for the designation.

A survey on damage is underway and the result will come out at an early date, disaster management minister Ryota Takeda told reporters.

At a press conference, Defense Minister Taro Kono said that 100 Self-Defense Forces reserves will be called up for disaster relief deployment.

