Death Toll from Heavy Rain in Kyushu Reaches 63

Kumamoto, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the recent torrential rains that hit the Kyushu southwestern Japan region reached 63 on Friday, with 15 people still missing.

Sixty people were confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture, two in Fukuoka Prefecture and one in Oita Prefecture.

A total of 2,226 people were at 156 shelters set up by 26 municipalities in Kumamoto as of Friday morning, according to the prefectural government.

Of the evacuees, 1,196 were in the city of Hitoyoshi and 373 in the village of Kuma.

The Kumamoto prefectural government confirmed that more than 37 houses were completely or partially damaged by the heavy rains and that at least 4,580 houses suffered flooding above floor level.

