Avigan Produces No Effect on COVID-19: University

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The influenza drug Avigan produced no statistically significant effect in the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus, Japan’s Fujita Health University said Friday.

The clinical research by the university in Aichi Prefecture targeted patients with no or mild symptoms, following up 36 people who used Avigan from the first day of the research and 33 people who used the drug from the sixth day.

On the morning of the sixth day, the virus was undetected in 66.7 pct of the first group and in 56.1 pct of the second group, a difference that is not statistically significant, the university said.

The first group also had their fever come down faster than the second group, but it was not a statistically significant result, the university said.

As a side effect of Avigan, a rise in the uric acid level was observed for 84.1 pct of the patients, the university said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]