GSDF Begins Osprey Deployment

Kisarazu, Chiba Pref., July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force started the provisional deployment of Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft at Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Friday.

The GSDF plans to deploy 17 Ospreys at the camp for up to five years.

Initially, the deployment of the first Osprey was scheduled for Monday, but was delayed twice due to bad weather.

On Friday afternoon, the first Osprey for the Self-Defense Forces was handed over to the GSDF after flying from the U.S. Marine Corps' Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

The aircraft will make a test flight after undergoing maintenance for a couple of months.

