Recovery Efforts Begin in Downpour-Hit Kumamoto

Kumamoto, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Recovery efforts such as building temporary housing have started in the southern part of Kumamoto Prefecture, devastated by heavy rains that began pounding the Kyushu southwestern Japan region last weekend.

Meanwhile, members of the Japan's Self-Defense Forces and others continued their search for six missing people in the prefecture on Saturday.

Construction work started for a total of 40 temporary housing units in the city of Hitoyoshi and the village of Yamae, both in the severely-damaged southern part of Kumamoto, with an aim to allow residents to move in around mid-August.

The number of housing units that need to be built is still unclear at the moment, a prefectural government official said.

The death toll from the recent torrential rains that caused floods and landslides reached 64 in Kyushu. The fatalities included 61 in Kumamoto, two in Fukuoka Prefecture and one in Oita Prefecture.

