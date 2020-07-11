Tokyo Ward to Give 100,000 Yen to Each Infected Resident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward will start providing 100,000 yen each as early as August to residents infected with the new coronavirus in a bid to support the livelihoods of those who cannot work while receiving treatment.

The ward, home to one of the largest nightlife districts in Japan, plans to send application forms shortly to eligible residents.

The move comes at a time when new infection cases have been increasing at nightclubs and other nightlife establishments with hospitality services in the country.

Eligible for the relief money are those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and had their residency registered in the ward as of April 7, the day when the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus for Tokyo and six other prefectures.

In its fiscal 2020 supplementary budget, the ward earmarked some 100 million yen as costs for the relief money program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]