Monument Set Up Near Fatal Runaway Car Crash Site in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony to unveil a monument established near the site of a high-profile fatal accident caused by a runaway car in central Tokyo in April last year was held on Saturday.

Tokyo's Toshima Ward set up the monument at a park near the accident site to mourn traffic accident victims across the country and pray for the elimination of such accidents.

On April 19 last year, the car driven by Kozo Iizuka went out of control while traveling the busy Ikebukuro district in Toshima Ward, claiming the lives of Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her three-year-old daughter, Riko.

Saturday's ceremony was attended by Mana's 33-year-old husband, Takuya, and others.

"They lost their lives at this intersection after playing at the park my daughter loved so much," the bereaved husband and father said in a shaky voice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]