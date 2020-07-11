Father of Yasushi Chimura, Ex-Japanese Abductee, Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Tamotsu Chimura, whose son, Yasushi, was kidnapped by North Korea in the 1970s and returned to Japan later, died of aspiration pneumonia at a hospital in Obama in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday. He was 93.

Yasushi, 65, was abducted to North Korea in 1978 with his wife, Fukie, 65, who was his fiancee at the time.

After a group of families of abduction victims was formed in 1997, Tamotsu devoted himself to the group's activities.

Yasushi and his wife returned to Japan in 2002 after Pyongyang admitted to having abducted Japanese nationals at a Japan-North Korea summit in September the same year.

"Without our father's rescue activities, we could not have come back to Japan," the couple said in a statement issued through the city government of Obama. "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our father."

