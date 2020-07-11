New Coronavirus Cases in Tokyo Top 200 for 3rd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 206 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, with the daily count topping 200 for the third straight day, informed sources said.

The cumulative number of infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 7,721.

The daily number of new infection cases in Tokyo stayed below 100 since early May, before growing to 107 on July 2. The number remained above 100 for six consecutive days through Tuesday and set record highs above 200 for two straight days, at 224 on Thursday and at 243 on Friday.

On Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike suggested that the surge in the number of new infection cases chiefly reflected a sharp increase in the number of people undergoing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing for the coronavirus.

At the same time, the governor said, "The current situation requires further caution."

