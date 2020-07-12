Japan's Hanyu Named Most Valuable Skater at 1st ISU Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-time Olympic champion, won the International Skating Union Award for Most Valuable Skater of the 2019-2020 season on Sunday.

He claimed the top honor at the inaugural ISU awards by collecting more votes from the judges than the other nominees--Nathan Chen of United States and French ice dance duo of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates beat Hanyu and Russian skater Anna Shcherbakova to win the Best Costume award.

The Best Newcomer award went to Alena Kostornaia from Russia.

The ceremony to announce the winners was live-streamed on the ISU's website for the awards.

