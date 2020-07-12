Death Toll from Rain Disaster in Kyushu Reaches 66

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the recent torrential rains that hit the Kyushu southwestern Japan region reached 66 on Sunday, with six people still missing.

Sixty-two people were confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture, two in Fukuoka Prefecture and one each in the prefectures of Oita and Nagasaki.

In southern Kumamoto, one person has fallen into a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

A total of 2,438 people were at 211 shelters set up by 37 municipalities in Kumamoto as of 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) Saturday.

