Tokyo Coronavirus Cases Top 200 for 4th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday stood at 206, with the daily count exceeding 200 for the fourth consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

The cumulative number of infection cases in the Japanese capital over the past week surpassed 1,000.

People in their 20s or 30s accounted for more than 60 pct of Tokyo's daily total, but the proportion has been on the decline. People aged 60 or older totaled 23, including five in their 90s.

Forty-four people are believed to have contracted COVID-19 in nightlife districts. Infection routes are unknown for 92 cases.

"The overall tendency remains unchanged that many of the infected people are in their 20s or 30s," a metropolitan government official said. "But we've also started to see reports of elderly people getting infected, and we want to closely watch if this is something transient."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]