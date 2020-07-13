Osaka Asking Residents to Avoid Nightlife Districts

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government is asking its residents not to visit nightlife entertainment establishments with poor measures against the new coronavirus.

In response to a recent increase in new infection cases, the prefectural government is also calling on its residents to avoid the three Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings to prevent a further spread of the virus.

The requests, decided Sunday, will be effective until July 31.

Also on Sunday, the prefectural government issued a yellow-light warning under its system to assess the local infection situation as the daily cases stood at some 30 in the past few days.

The system, called the Osaka model, monitors a set of data including the number of new cases with unknown infection routes. If the situation worsens further beyond preset levels, the prefectural government would declare a red-light state of emergency.

