Rookie Shiota Wins Kagoshima Governor Race

Kagoshima, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Independent rookie Koichi Shiota won the gubernatorial election in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday.

The 54-year-old former bureaucrat beat incumbent Satoshi Mitazono, 62, who was backed by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, and five other candidates.

Voter turnout stood at 49.84 pct, down 6.93 percentage points from the previous gubernatorial election in the prefecture.

The focus of the election was on whether Mitazono's handling of the prefectural government and his coronavirus response measures were adequate.

Without securing support from any political party, Shiota engaged in grassroots activities to seek support during his election campaign, visiting small companies and farmers in the prefecture one by one.

