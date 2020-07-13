Abe Mourns for Rain Victims in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kuma, Kumamoto Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mourned for people killed in torrential rains that hit Kumamoto Prefecture this month during a visit to the southwestern prefecture on Monday.

In the village of Kuma, Abe offered a silent prayer at Senjuen, a care home for the elderly, where 14 residents were killed in the flooding of the Kuma River.

In a meeting with Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima and other local officials, Abe pledged full support for the reconstruction of affected areas. "We'll do everything we can," he said.

Kabashima called for support, saying that the prefecture has been hit by the powerful earthquakes of April 2016, the spread of the novel coronavirus and the recent heavy rains.

