Shiseido to Sell Disinfectants to Consumers

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Shiseido Co. <4911> said Monday that it will start selling to consumers in early August disinfectants that have been provided to medical institutions in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Japanese cosmetics maker will start retail sales of disinfectants in Tokyo, looking to expand the coverage after assessing demand and the infection situation.

Shiseido started disinfectant production in April at the requested of the government.

An increasing number of companies in Japan, including brewers, are producing and selling disinfectants following supply shortages caused by the pandemic.

