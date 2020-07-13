Schools Reopen in Downpour-Hit Southwestern Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--Nine elementary and junior high schools reopened on Monday in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, which sustained huge damage from the recent heavy rains in southwestern Japan.

Students in the severely-damaged southern part of the prefecture in the Kyushu region showed up at the schools after a week of closure.

"I can see my friends for the first time in a while," said Tomoya Igaue, 13, a second-grader of a municipal junior high school.

While his school was closed, he kept contacting his friends whose homes got inundated through the Line messaging app to see how they are doing, Igaue said.

"Although club activities got canceled and time to study was reduced, I think we can get back to our normal lives soon," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]