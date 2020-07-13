Death Toll from Rain Disaster in Kyushu Grows to 68

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the recent torrential rains that hit the Kyushu southwestern Japan region reached 68 as two more people were confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture on Monday.

The toll included 64 people in Kumamoto, two in Fukuoka Prefecture and one each in Oita and Nagasaki prefectures. Six people are still missing in southern Kumamoto.

A total of 2,438 people were at 211 shelters set up by 37 municipalities in Kumamoto as of 5 p.m. Saturday (8 a.m. GMT).

