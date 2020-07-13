Japan Eyes Relief Package of Over 400 B. Yen for Rain Disasters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)---The Japanese government on Monday decided a policy to draw up an economic package worth over 400 billion yen in response to recent torrential rains that devastated mainly the Kyushu southwestern region of the country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled the plan in talks with reporters during a trip to Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, part of Kyushu, on the day to inspect the extent of damage from the rains in the city.

He instructed relevant cabinet ministers to compile the package within this month, at a meeting of the government's headquarters tackling the rain disasters, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo later in the day.

Also at the meeting, Abe said his cabinet will make a decision at a meeting on Tuesday to use reserves set aside under the government's fiscal 2020 budget to cover costs for relief measures related to the rain disasters.

Abe added that the cabinet will designate a series of floods and landslides caused by the downpours as specified extraordinary disasters under a relevant law also on Tuesday to make special administrative measures available to affected people and businesses, such as the extension of the validity period of driver's licenses and eateries' business permits.

