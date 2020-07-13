Tokyo's Coronavirus Cases Mark 1st Drop below 200 in 5 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 119 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count standing below 200 for the first time in five days, the metropolitan government said.

Infection routes are unknown for 64 of the 119 people while 23 are likely to have caught the virus in nightlife districts, including eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services. Thirteen people were infected through contact with family members having the virus, and seven got the virus when dining with others.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 84, or about 70 pct of the total.

Two people related to a theater in Shinjuku Ward in the Japanese capital were additionally confirmed with the virus, bringing the total infection cases linked to the facility to 27. The metropolitan government plans to conduct polymerase chain reaction tests on about 850 people concerned, including spectators and performers, who are deemed to have had close contact with the infected people.

Across the nation, 262 infection cases were newly confirmed on Monday. One new death was reported in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, with the total fatalities related to the virus in Japan increasing to 997.

