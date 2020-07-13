Onward to Tie Up with Zozo for Custom-Made Clothing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. <8016> said Monday that it will tie up with online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. <3092> for producing and selling custom-made clothing.

Onward will use the Zozotown online marketplace to sell jackets, pants and other clothing items for both sexes that fit individuals' body shapes, starting in late August.

The apparel company aims to achieve annual sales of some 10 billion yen from the scheme in five years.

The initiative will utilize Zozo's data about over a million sets of measurements.

Customers will be able to order clothing by entering their weight and height into the system, and the products will be delivered as soon as 10 days later.

