JR East to Hold Smart Tech Exhibition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, on Monday held a media preview of an event in Tokyo to showcase smart technologies, such as an automated ticket gate with a face recognition system.

The event will start on Tuesday at a special venue set up in front of Takanawa Gateway Station on JR East's Yamanote Line.

If visitors register their faces beforehand, they can experience the face recognition system to walk through the automated ticket gate and simulate rental car booking. JR East will also exhibit a "touchless" ticket gate with a new communications technology that allows people having smart fare cards to pass through without bringing them to the card reader. The company has yet to decide when to put these services into practical use.

The event, dubbed Takanawa Gateway Fest, was originally scheduled to be held in March to coincide with the opening of the station. But it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus epidemic. Also, the event will be scaled down, with the number of visitors to be capped at some 2,500 per day.

Those hoping to visit the event and experience the new technologies are required to make reservations in advance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]