People Related to Iwakuni Base Found with Novel Coronavirus

Yamaguchi, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Multiple people related to the U.S. military’s Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, representatives of the base said Monday.

It was the first time for people linked to the base in the city of Iwakuni to test positive for the virus, according to the Yamaguchi prefectural government.

The number of infected people has not been disclosed.

The infected people took virus tests when they arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda from abroad, according to the base and the prefectural government. They were banned from going out after arriving at Iwakuni Kintaikyo Airport on Monday morning.

People who had close contact with the infected individuals, including at the airport, will be subject to an epidemiological survey, such as tracking their activities, prefectural government officials said.

