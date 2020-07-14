Japan Designates Heavy Rains as Specified Extraordinary Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted an ordinance on Tuesday to designate the recent heavy rains that caused devastating floods and landslides mainly in the Kyushu southwestern region as a specified extraordinary disaster under law.

The designation will make affected people eligible for special administrative measures, including the extensions of the expiration dates of driver's licenses and eateries' business permits.

Details will be announced by relevant government agencies later. These measures "can help alleviate the anxieties of affected people," disaster management minister Ryota Takeda said at a press conference.

Specified extraordinary disaster designations are made for disasters that leave many people dead and missing, damage many homes and disrupt transportation and lifelines in a wide area.

The downpours became the seventh disaster to be designated as a specified extraordinary disaster in the country. Past examples include the 1995 earthquake in the Kobe area in western Japan and the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami mainly in the Tohoku northeastern region.

