Hayashi Named Japanese Prosecutor-General
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society
Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to name Makoto Hayashi, superintending prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, as prosecutor-general.
The decision, made at a cabinet meeting, followed a confusion over senior prosecutor appointments due to scandals linked to former prosecutor Hiromu Kurokawa.
Hayashi, 62, will succeed Nobuo Inada, 63, who will step down as prosecutor-general. The top post at the Tokyo office will go to Toru Sakai, 61, deputy prosecutor-general.
The appointments will take effect Friday.
The retirement age for public prosecutors is set at 63 in principle. The exception is the prosecutor-general, whose retirement age is 65.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]