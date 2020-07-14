Hayabusa2 Asteroid Probe to Return near Earth on Dec. 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hayabusa2 unmanned asteroid probe is set to return near Earth on Dec. 6, science minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday.

The Hayabusa2 is slated to release a capsule believed to be containing samples from the asteroid Ryugu into a desert in Australia.

"I hope that the capsule will be collected for sure and will bring about scientific achievements that would help to unveil the mystery of the origins of the solar system and life," Hagiuda told a press conference.

The asteroid probe was launched in 2014 and landed on Ryugu in June 2018.

During some 18 months of observation, the Hayabusa2 succeeded in creating an artificial crater on the surface of Ryugu and touched down on the asteroid twice to collect samples.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]