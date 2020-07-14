Japan MOF to Promote Budget Head Ota to Vice Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance said Tuesday that Mitsuru Ota, director-general of its Budget Bureau, will be promoted to vice finance minister, effective Monday.

Ota, 60, will succeed Shigeaki Okamoto, who will step down from the ministry's top administrative post.

Ota joined the ministry in 1983 after graduating from the University of Tokyo. He took up the current position in July 2018 after serving in posts including director-general of the Financial Bureau.

Koji Yano, 57, director-general of the Tax Bureau, will head the Budget Bureau.

The officials will face the difficult problem of how to achieve fiscal soundness as the country is poised to spend a record 160.3 trillion yen in fiscal 2020 after passing two supplementary budgets to combat the coronavirus crisis.

