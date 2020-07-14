Abe's Aide Suzuki to Become Senior Deputy Foreign Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to appoint Hiroshi Suzuki, executive secretary to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as senior deputy foreign minister for economic affairs.

Suzuki, 59, will be succeeded by Takehiro Funakoshi, 55, councillor at the Cabinet Secretariat. Suzuki joined the Foreign Ministry in 1985 and served as secretary to the chief cabinet secretary and minister at a Japanese diplomatic establishment in Britain before becoming executive secretary to the prime minister in December 2012.

The government also decided on the appointments of other senior Foreign Ministry officials. Among them, Hiroshi Ishikawa, 57, director-general of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, is set to become deputy minister at the foreign minister's Secretariat.

All these appointments will take effect July 21.

Following are other key appointments, with the new officials' current positions in parentheses:

