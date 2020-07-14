3 Linked to Iwakuni Base Found with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Three people linked to the U.S. military's Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, informed sources have said.

The three--a couple of U.S. citizens in their 40s and their daughter under 10--arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda from the United States on Sunday. After taking virus tests at the airport, they flew to Iwakuni Kintaikyo Airport the following day before the test results became available.

The Yamaguchi prefectural government plans to check those who had close contact with the family during the flight and at the airports.

Travelers from the United States and elsewhere are required to stay at airports or facilities designated by quarantine authorities after their arrivals in Japan until their coronavirus test results come out.

"It's very regrettable. I want people to follow rules," Yamaguchi Governor Tsugumasa Muraoka told reporters Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]