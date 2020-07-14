Japan May Request Shutdowns of Biz without COVID-19 Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering requesting shutdowns of nightlife establishments in the Tokyo metropolitan area offering hospitality services without COVID-19 protective measures in place, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday.

"We're at a stage where we should respond with shutdown requests to businesses not abiding by coronavirus prevention guidelines," Nishimura said at a press conference.

The central government has been discussing the matter with experts and the governors of Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, said Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's response to the pandemic.

The minister again called on businesses to comply with the guidelines and asked people to stay away from places without protective measures in place.

If the situation becomes serious across the country, "shutdown requests may be issued for a wider range of businesses, and we may have to consider declaring a state of emergency again if things get even worse," Nishimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]