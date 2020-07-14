ANA to Operate 90 Pct of Planned Domestic Flights in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Tuesday that the Japanese carrier will operate 88 pct of its planned domestic flights in August.

The proportion will be increased to 95 pct on Aug. 7-17, when demand is expected to grow.

In July, only 50 pct of ANA's domestic flights will be operated amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Passenger demand is expected to increase in August thanks in part to the Japanese government's "Go To Travel" tourism promotion program, slated to start July 22.

Meanwhile, ANA will cancel 90 pct of its planned international flights in August as travel restrictions remain in place around the world amid the pandemic. The proportion is unchanged from July.

