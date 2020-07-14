Recruit Career to Cancel Job Seminars until End-Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese job information provider Recruit Career Co. said Tuesday it has decided to extend the suspension of joint job seminars and other related events until the end of August.

The unit of Recruit Holdings Co. <6098> made the decision in order to protect the safety of students following the resurgence in novel coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo and other parts of the country.

It previously planned to restart such events in August, after a suspension of five months until July.

In August, the company had planned to hold one each job seminar for students graduating in spring 2021 in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, and a seminar for students graduating in spring 2022 in Hiroshima.

Recruit Career will consider whether to hold events in September and later while watching the infection situation.

