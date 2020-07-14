Virus Measures to Be Mandatory in "Go To Travel" Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Businesses participating in the Japanese government-led "Go To Travel" tourism promotion program will be required to take prevention measures against the novel coronavirus, and those with inadequate measures will be excluded from the discount scheme, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Tuesday.

Travelers staying at hotels, "ryokan" Japanese-style inns and other lodging facilities with insufficient coronavirus measures will not receive a discount on their travel costs.

The campaign is scheduled to begin on July 22 as planned, despite the resurgence of infection cases in Tokyo. The move to make coronavirus measures mandatory is aimed at addressing concerns that visitors from the Tokyo metropolitan area may bring the virus to travel destinations around the country.

The campaign "is not just aimed at reviving tourism demand," Akaba told a press conference, adding, "Promoting a new way of travel that's safe and secure is also an important goal."

Discounts will be available for trips that were booked before the start of the program, in addition to new reservations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]