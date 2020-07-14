Osaka Governor Seeks Legal Ammunition to Fight Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura urged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday to revise a law to boost measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The head of the western Japan prefecture handed Abe written requests for legally obliging operators of shops and facilities that have already been hit by cluster outbreaks to take anti-coronavirus measures and empowering governors to issue business suspension orders against those who do not comply.

"I see to some extent where the epicenters of outbreaks are, but there are extremely few measures I can take as governor," Yoshimura told Abe.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yoshimura quoted Abe as saying, "Effective measures would be necessary."

The governor also said Abe expressed willingness to hold a national referendum on constitutional amendments before his tenure as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires in September next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]