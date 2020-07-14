3 Linked to Iwakuni Base Found with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi/Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Three people linked to the U.S. military's Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, informed sources said.

The three--a couple of U.S. citizens in their 40s and their daughter aged under 10--arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda from the United States on Sunday. After taking virus tests at the airport, they flew to Iwakuni Kintaikyo Airport on Monday before the test results became available. They were confirmed positive for the virus later.

The Yamaguchi prefectural government plans to check those who had close contact with the family during the flights and at the airports.

Upon arriving in Japan, the family falsely reported that they would use a rental car instead of public transport services when traveling in the country, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday. They stayed at a privately run lodging facility on the day of their arrival, he said.

"This was an extremely grave incident," Kono said, noting that the U.S. side will impose a severe penalty over the matter.

