Komeda Opens Environment-Conscious Coffee Shop in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese coffee store chain Komeda Co. opened an environment-conscious shop in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday in an effort to realize a sustainable society.

The new store does not use any animal-based ingredients as animal agriculture is considered one of the causes of global warming, according to the unit of Nagoya-based Komeda Holdings Co. <3543>.

The shop offers burgers using rice and soybeans, and replaces butter with soy milk cream. None of the drinks and food served at the store use sugar filtered with livestock bones.

Used materials are utilized for the store's interiors. The store is open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Alcoholic beverages are also available.

