Japan to Name Tarumi as Ambassador to China

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering naming senior Foreign Ministry bureaucrat Hideo Tarumi as ambassador to China to replace Yutaka Yokoi, informed sources said Wednesday.

Tarumi, 59, deputy minister at the foreign minister's Secretariat, is a member of the ministry's "China School" expert group. He is known for having wide connections with the Communist Party of China.

If appointed, Tarumi will be another China School member to become an ambassador to China after Yokoi, 65, who has held the post for over four years.

The move comes as Tokyo faces a host of challenges in its relations with Beijing, including repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese waters in the East China Sea and China's enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong.

A planned state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

