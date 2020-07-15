Tokyo Court Rejects Bail Requests of Lawmaker Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court rejected on Wednesday bail requests from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife, who have been indicted on charges of vote-buying in a national election last year.

The bail applications had been filed by Kawai last Thursday and by his wife on July 8.

The couple allegedly distributed cash to local politicians and others in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, to secure votes for the wife, Anri, in the July 2019 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in violation of the public offices election law.

She ran in the election from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency and won a seat in the national legislature for the first time.

According to people familiar with the matter, Katsuyuki, 57, has denied the allegations and refused to resign as a lawmaker. His 46-year-old wife is also believed to have denied her part in the suspected wrongdoing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]